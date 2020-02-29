Another Newbie here!

Hello everyone!

I'm going to look at a '78 Mustang II w/302 tomorrow. Not quite sure what to expect, but the price is right. Well, at least for now,

One of my first cars in high school (mid-1980's) was a 1974 Mustang II with a 4 cyclinder. Bought it for $150. Guy told me that I absolutely cannot put it on the road - it's for parts only. Sure... I registered and drove it for almost a year. real POS :)

Few years later, my Father gave me a 1976 Mustang II with a 302. I loved that car. kept it until the mid 1990s, and then kids came along.

I've been looking for another for some time, so I'm excited to see this one. I expect floor board and quarter plan rust/rot. Engine & tranny were rebuilt at some point.

Any suggestions on focus areas for when I check it out tomorrow?

Thanks,
Doug
 

