Progress Thread Another notchback... 88 OE project

Sep 24, 2009
So, I'm a glutten for punishment as it seems so I picked up another black 5.0/T5 notch, this one has around 50,000 miles on it and 99% original (including paint). Actually has a build thread here: https://www.foxstang.com/restoring-88-notch-part-1/ Compared to my 87 which is far from stock (TFS top end kit, Z-spec T5, 4.10 gears, Max motorsport Tubular K-member, arms, adjustable LCA, front coilover, Cobra brakes on 4 corners, etc...)

Washed it
sideview-just-got-it.jpg


enginebay1.jpg


Some shine on the OE paint
trunk1.jpg


I'll be updating this thread and the original article as well :)
 
Olivethefet

