Another odd transmission problem

So, after my transmission was rebuilt due to having the code for the torque converter clutch being bad. now the shifter itself, or the module on the side of the transmission is bad. What's happening is, the shifter works great in P, R, N and D. But when I manually shift it, nothing happens from 1 to 2. It shifts from first to second at 2 to 3. Then resumes shifting as it should when punched into Drive. Is this a problem with the shifter, or the module on the side of the transmission?



I've lived with this for over a year. and it's not terribly bothersome. I'd just like it to shift properly, should I decide to sell it in the near future.