To start, I've ran through the checklist about a hundred times. The car is an 87' GT 5spd, all original. The mileage is probably around 150,xxx. It idles at about 850rpm, but sounds and acts like it has an E cam. It accelerates fine and feels like it has the normal power it should, but it will buck at low rpms. Only engine mods are shorty headers, off road X, 70mm TB, dual electric fans, and a 3G alternator upgrade. It ran rough before those though. Do to a faulty DVOM I ended up replacing a lot of stuff that probably was fine, but here goes.

Started with the basics, plugs(gapped at 52), wires, cap, rotor, MSD coil. I also did "the fix" to the salt and pepper connectors.

Changed out the fuel pump, fuel filter, fuel pump relay, fuel pressure regulator. It holds 32 psi at idle, 42 with the vacuum line removed. Also replaced the injectors with known to be good explorer 19# injectors. Timing is set to 14 degrees.

It has 16" vacuum at idle. Changed out the PCV valve, screen, and grommet. I removed the smog pump, EGR valve, and capped all the vacuum lines going to the TAD, TAB, EVR, EGR... All the other vacuum lines were either good or replaced.

Replaced the O2 sensors, TPS, IAC, ACT, ECT, MAP, and put in the 70mm TB and EGR resistor. Also put a refurbished ECM in.

Verified all the grounds are good. Even added the new ground wire as recommended when doing the 3G upgrade.

Did the base idle reset procedure a few times. TPS set to .90, timing verified at 14. Only computer code it had was something canister purge valve related.

I pulled the plugs earlier today, all were dry with black soot. The car doesn't smoke or anything.

Is it possible the car just needs to be driven? It hasn't been driven but maybe 5 miles in the last 6 months. I know the gas in the tank is good. I used all Motorcraft sensors where applicable.