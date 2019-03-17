Another rubbing thread - 88 GT Vert lowered with 235/55 x17s

Thanks John. From the little I've driven the car, the ride isn't too bad for a lowered car, but I haven't encountered any really rough pavement. I can get a shot of the springs and hopefully figure out what they are. I like the way it sits now, but if I have to go to a little shorter tire, that will give it a slight rake, which I always thought looked good, too. Not sure what it does to the handling.



I was thinking a narrower tire (225/55) might give me just enough clearance - I don't think it's rubbing that badly, but can definitely hear it when I have to make a right or left turn.