Another rubbing thread - 88 GT Vert lowered with 235/55 x17s

My recently acquired 88 front wheels are rubbing on the inner wheel well down low towards the firewall when I turn at less than full lock. It has a 5 lug conversion (not sure of the brand). Spacers are installed - 1/2" perhaps? It rubs in the same place on both sides.

I'm thinking a little wider spacer may work, but concerned that may cause clearance issues with the top-outside of the fender. Anyone rubbing with this combo?

Pics for reference
20190317_165700.jpg
20190317_165740.jpg
 

Stock was 225/55/16 which has an overall diameter of about 25.7"
Your current tires(235/55/17) have an overall diameter of 27.2''
Sites like Tire Rack have specs on all tires in their inventory that would show all the information needed in choosing the correct size tire.

Good luck
 
I shorter tire would stop the rubbing in the fender skirt but might present a problem with overall ground clearance getting too low. The front of that car looks pretty low already. I bet its scuffed up in the front under carraige already. Any lower and that would get worse. Id maybe try a slightly narrower tire, but im not sure if i would go too much shorter.

Thats a tall tire up there and its stuffed up there pretty good. Any idea how much the front suspension is dropped? How harsh is the ride up there? Pretty stiff i bet
 
Thanks John. From the little I've driven the car, the ride isn't too bad for a lowered car, but I haven't encountered any really rough pavement. I can get a shot of the springs and hopefully figure out what they are. I like the way it sits now, but if I have to go to a little shorter tire, that will give it a slight rake, which I always thought looked good, too. Not sure what it does to the handling.

I was thinking a narrower tire (225/55) might give me just enough clearance - I don't think it's rubbing that badly, but can definitely hear it when I have to make a right or left turn.
 
Stock size was 225/X R16, right? What was the X?
Stock was 225/55/16 which has an overall diameter of about 25.7"
Your current tires(235/55/17) have an overall diameter of 27.2''
Sites like Tire Rack have specs on all tires in their inventory that would show all the information needed in choosing the correct size tire.

Good luck
Not for '88. Factory tire was 225/60-15
Factory diameter will rub on '87-'89. Ford changed the skits geometry on later years.
Use this tire size calculator.
https://www.tacomaworld.com/tirecalc
 
Thanks - seems like if I went with a 225 on the front, that might give me enough clearance, since the tire is about 1/2 narrower. Adding and add'l 1/2 inch spacer should keep the wheel at the same with more space.

Seems reasonable :)
 
Those 05+ 17x8 wheels come with a tire that's too big for the fox.

For 17x8's, the ideal tire size is a 245/45/17. On the fox, you can go to a 235/45/17 up front as it will be slightly narrower and slightly smaller in diameter giving you extra clearance.

The 05+ wheels also have a very deep backspace making them sit pretty far in. The issue here is that the rim may contact the a-arm when you turn to full lock.


I run 235/45/17 and 255/45/17's on my 17x8's and everything clears very nicely.
 
I assume the wheel width is stamped on the wheel - had the thing off the other day and didn't look - fortunately it's easy to jack up (unlike my cobra were getting the jack under it is a...challenge).

Mustang5L5, how low is your car?
 
I assume the wheel width is stamped on the wheel - had the thing off the other day and didn't look - fortunately it's easy to jack up (unlike my cobra were getting the jack under it is a...challenge).

Mustang5L5, how low is your car?
Varies. Now i'm lowered on coil-overs with my front wheel even with the fender. Before I was on bullitt springs, which was maybe a 3/4" gap.

However, biggest difference is i'm on SN95 17x8's which are a 30 offset, 5.72" backspace. The 05-09 17x8's you are on have a 45mm offset, 6.295" backspacing. That means your wheels sit in about 1/2" deeper.

Not necessarily a bad thing in the rear as it will give you some tire clearance, but up front you might want a 1/2" or so spacer.
 
It has a I believe a 1/2" spacer on it. Would a 1" spacer be ok, or is that too much spacing for wheel studs to handle? Never had a car that had or needed spacers.

BTW, How can you tell those are 05-09 wheels?
 
Those 05+ 17x8 wheels come with a tire that's too big for the fox.

For 17x8's, the ideal tire size is a 245/45/17. On the fox, you can go to a 235/45/17 up front as it will be slightly narrower and slightly smaller in diameter giving you extra clearance.

The 05+ wheels also have a very deep backspace making them sit pretty far in. The issue here is that the rim may contact the a-arm when you turn to full lock.


I run 235/45/17 and 255/45/17's on my 17x8's and everything clears very nicely.
im pretty ignorant what is the fox? is it the 2 front tires?
 
