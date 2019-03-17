Another rubbing thread - 88 GT Vert lowered with 235/55 x17s

lemosley1973
Member
-
- Feb 18, 2019
-
- 93
-
- 21
-
- 18
-
- 47
My recently acquired 88 front wheels are rubbing on the inner wheel well down low towards the firewall when I turn at less than full lock. It has a 5 lug conversion (not sure of the brand). Spacers are installed - 1/2" perhaps? It rubs in the same place on both sides.
I'm thinking a little wider spacer may work, but concerned that may cause clearance issues with the top-outside of the fender. Anyone rubbing with this combo?
Pics for reference
I'm thinking a little wider spacer may work, but concerned that may cause clearance issues with the top-outside of the fender. Anyone rubbing with this combo?
Pics for reference