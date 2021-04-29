Hey everyone I bought a 2004 mach 1 roller and got a 2004 mach 1 engine for the body got everything installed the body was an auto and I converted it to standard it still has auto computer, I think the guy had a lightning engine in the car before I got it from what I was told. Got mostly everything put together and wanted to see if it would turn on went to crank and the theft light is flashing. It cranks but wont start, did some research and tried various things like leaving the key on the on position for 10 min then try to start it the light would stop flashing then when I cranked it would start flashing again, disconnected the battery and tried a few other things. If any one knows how to get it out of anti theft mode Id appreciate it, maybe I didnt plug something in on the harness? Im not to sure first sn95 Ive worked on. If not Ill try the dealer Thanks in advance.