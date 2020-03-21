Any California residents-smog

Stangnoob
New Member
-
- Feb 25, 2020
-
- 10
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 37
I’ve been thinking about installing an off road H pipe if anyone has off road pipes installed have you successfully passed smog if so got any advice?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|**ATTENTION** Southern California Residents
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|1
|California and Nevada Residents...
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|1
|California and Nevada Residents...
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|1
|A
|Northern California, Bay Area Residents, Nitrous Refill Question.
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|7
|M
|california residents please read.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3