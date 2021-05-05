This engine is in my ’67 Mustang.

5.0HO, Ford EFI (A9P), MAF, Stock intake manifold, EGR, no other smog equipment (no cats), shorty headers, 2.25” exhaust, AOD, 3.55 LS Rear



I already have a Cobra MAF in my parts bin. TB I will have to buy.



I do have other parts that benefit from the larger MAF/TB but I am not planning to install them any time soon. GT40Y303 Heads, Explorer Intake, E303 cam (TBD whether to use use the E cam or keep the stock HO cam).



So my question is, would I see any gains installing the just the MAF/TB in the short term?