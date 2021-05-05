Engine Any gains from Cobra MAF and larger TB?

B

Blue_67Vert

Member
Sep 25, 2016
13
2
13
45
This engine is in my ’67 Mustang.
5.0HO, Ford EFI (A9P), MAF, Stock intake manifold, EGR, no other smog equipment (no cats), shorty headers, 2.25” exhaust, AOD, 3.55 LS Rear

I already have a Cobra MAF in my parts bin. TB I will have to buy.

I do have other parts that benefit from the larger MAF/TB but I am not planning to install them any time soon. GT40Y303 Heads, Explorer Intake, E303 cam (TBD whether to use use the E cam or keep the stock HO cam).

So my question is, would I see any gains installing the just the MAF/TB in the short term?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
95 Cobra Tuning Help
Replies
1
Views
500
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
95BlueStallion
95BlueStallion
A
93 fox build help
Replies
12
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
ZephyrEFI
Holley Terminator vs. EEC/Quarterhorse vs. Megasquirt
Replies
16
Views
701
Digital Self-tuning Forum
ZephyrEFI
ZephyrEFI
Trogdor
MSpnp2 base tune review please
Replies
6
Views
947
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Trogdor
Trogdor
D
Stock block or?
Replies
25
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
Top Bottom