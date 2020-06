The old addage, "Ya get what ya pay for" is certainly in Chicane's case, and I can't say that for other places! I've found Joe to be such an 'above and beyond' kind of guy, that I long ago stopped shopping for prices and have just made Chicane my number one stop for my Mustang. There may be some cheaper, but ther are none better IMHO...period. I could bore you with plenty of stories of positive feedback, but my advice is just go and build a partnership and just smile with the results.