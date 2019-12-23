ANY HELP IS APPRECIATED 1988 mustang gt

Ok guys I have a lengthy question/issue. So I rebuild my motor about 4K miles ago. Fresh bore, hone, pistons and rings.. the whole nine yards. I noticed it was lacking power so I did some compression check. I only did a few and they were all relatively low numbers between 65-100 to be exact I knew at the point something was wrong. The only used thing I have on there is a cam which is in good shape, and the heads. They are turbo swirl gt40 x aluminum svo heads. I took them off and am getting a valve job done on them in the next couple of days. Upon taking the heads off I noticed there is excessive wear in the cylinder walls of most cylinders. No groves thankfully. The motor was rebuilt by me about 4 months ago so it’s odd. That’s the back story for you guys, maybe you guys can help answer some questions now. The injectors are also used. From a junkyard but I purchased o rings, needles and baskets for them on summit. Every single one. I have the aero motive fuel pressure regulator and my bars read 55psi. That’s a lot because all Of my spark plugs are turning slightly white on the tips. They are gapped at 55. And the timing is it at 14 degrees. No tunes or anything. Questions

1. Could fuel be hurting my rings or flooding into my oil, diluting it and hurting my cylinders?

2. Does the computer try to adjust fuel and timing automatically? I took the spout connector out when timing*

3. What would cause multiple readings of low compression?

I had to take a plug off of another mustang for the maf sensor I got because I purchased a bbl 24ib injector tuned maf the unit and tube. so I’m hoping it was wired correctly. It ran perfectly just had a lot less power then I expected. No get up at high rpms. The cam is a stage three Crower cam 15513 .512 intake .531 exhaust. Stock pushrod length. Chromoly pushrods.Svo 1.6 roller rockers.

lots of things going on haha, I hope I didn’t lose anybody, this is all very frustrating. I thank you guys so much for any and all help. I basically need to figure out fuel, compression, timing, and if anybody knows the formula to adjust the valves please leave that below because I forgot haha. I believe I did when intake rises to exhaust and when exhaust is at top do intake. No pushrod movement, then 1/4 turn and on to the next.