Any info on Dunne Rite harness. 5.0 efi conversion 68 mustang.

Hello. My Dads 68 we acquired a few months back has an EFI swap done with a "Dunne-Rite" performance Harness and Relay Panel. I cant seem to find any Diagrams online anywhere as it appears the company is no longer around.



Problem im having, is that the AC (aftermarket, though factory ac car) Does not seem to be connected to the EEC / correctly at least.

The computer runs an electric fan, but only when it gets to temperature, and not when its cool and the AC is running. Also because the computer dosnt know the AC is on it will idle rough and stall from the extra load. Will not stall if flipping off AC coming to a light. I know that the AC should have some kind Of WOT cut as well but dont know how that is to be accomplished either.



If anyone knows where I may find Info on this harness. or could shed some light on what needs added/ hooked up from the AC to the EEC Id much appreciate it.