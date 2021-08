off topic'n outta date

Searching fora WAGON

prefer '83/6 LTD or Marquis (not crown vic or grand marquis)

but as U might C ANY fox waggy ('78/86) for daily driving. No

huge mods, the 200/3.3 ideal. The more oe and less body damage

the better. (kinda old for lotta body wrk as my handa are arthritic). Any

mechanical condition OK. No trailer so drivable is good but will look @ anything.

Prefer so tier of usa.