Hello fairly new to the site. I was wondering if anybody here knew of any cool rare (OEM+) parts that might be out there, either that people have forgotten about or ones so rare they're fairly unattainable. I'm thinking something along the lines of how there's old NISMO GTR parts or old BMW Mtech, Alpina, etc. This is the first Fox I'm building as an adult and think having an oem+/period correct type feel is cooler than off the shelf aftermarket parts that everyone might have, if they exist.