H&H Auto Parts | Cozad and Grand Island / Owl, NE & Denver / Boot Hill and Loveland, CO At H&H Auto Parts we are committed to supplying you with quality recycled auto parts and with only the best in customer service. We serve out of 4 locations: Cozad and Grand Island / Owl in Nebraska, and Loveland and Denver / Boot Hill in Colorado.

Flex seal? (With your silly answers lately, I thought I could be really helpful.Rock auto lists two 36” cables except with cruise. That’s going to be a problem. Have you called a good salvage yard? H&H is good to search with other yards and direct ship if they do not have it on hand.