Engine Any way to tell if my car is modified?

E

Ernsay

New Member
Jul 5, 2020
1
0
0
32
Northern Michigan
Hi all, new here. And I've got a question about my car that's been bugging me for awhile now.
4 years ago I bought an 85 Mustang GT, 5 speed, carbuerated. I was told when I bought it that as far as the guy knew it was stock. He was 2nd owner. But I recently have become very suspicious about it being stock, I started noticing things were deleted in the engine bay that are typically done to free up horsepower, but nothing huge. But I had someone come to look at it to paint it today and he's very knowledgable about cars and he said that there is probably a performance cam in it and doesn't know what else but that it's probably been modified. So I got curious and took it out and being as I've never really pushed this thing, decided to push it real hard on 0 to 60 . Well I got 0 to 60 in 5 seconds flat! That put the supposed stock time of I think 6.8 seconds to shame. How can I find out what if anything has been done to this thing?
 

