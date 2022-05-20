Anybody around Central New Jersey That Can Help My Friend?

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,643
3,153
184
Mililani, Hawaii
Hi guys. I have a friend, he lives in central NJ. and he has a reef blue coupe. It's nice but needs to be finished up...small stuff. He is capable of doing the work and he has his own tools etc. but has no place to work on his car. Landlord will not even let him keep tools there. This kid (He is a kid to me, mid 20's) is very responsible, and extremely humble. I met him when he was here in Hawaii in the Army. We wrenched on cars together the entire time he was stationed here.

Is there anyone in his area that would let him use their shop for a day, or rent him garage space for a day? He probably would be willing to rent a driveway actually..... He needs to finish his coilover install, and change rear brake calipers. One of the rear calipers is hanging up pretty bad so he can't really drive the car until it is fixed. He is getting down on his car due to not being able to drive it. I'm sure if you met him, you would like him. He is a good guy.

So, if anyone in his area can help out let me know. If you are not able to, I understand but maybe you could provide a lead on a place where he could work on his car one weekend.

Thanks

Chris
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,643
3,153
184
Mililani, Hawaii
His car.

Screenshot_20220520-083552_Message+.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TIGGER
Progress Thread Daily Driver.... 89 GT - Momo wheel is in….
Replies
66
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TIGGER
TIGGER
Bree
Sunroof delete
Replies
16
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Lawdawg86
Sold my 94 GT convertible and buyer calls me next day with an issue
Replies
10
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
S
5.4 swap-new to the site & may have a few questions
Replies
1
Views
557
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
Realblaxxican
My New-to-me 1989 GT (Tips, suggestions, advice all welcome)
Replies
13
Views
980
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Realblaxxican
Realblaxxican
Top Bottom