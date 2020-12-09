Anyone drive a cammed Mustang GT in winter snow?

I've been driving my 01 Mustang GT in the winter snow for about 2 years now and it's always a challenge (I live in Wisconsin). It's my DD by the way. I was thinking about doing cams just for the sound but since I'd be driving in all seasons (quite literally all seasons along with all season TIRES), wouldn't it theoretically be harder for me to drive in the snow with a bit more power? Or are the power gains not enough to give me a more bigger headache when driving in snow? Anyone drive a cammed Mustang GT in the snow? I've been thinking how it would look goofy to just see a cammed Mustang stuck in the snow, that's my only fear lol.