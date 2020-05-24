Anyone else like to drive twisty roads?

I've found this car to be marvelous at going around my local favorite twisty road. The other day, a cat was going around it in a 370Z. I was hot on his tail the entire 15 miles, he couldn't shake me. I could tell he was trying. There's really no place to pass if the two vehicles are anywhere near the same powerwise. But I enjoyed hounding his rear bumper. I wonder if the V6 model handles well because the front to rear weight bias isn't bad. It's not a heavy front end beast like my Lightning is. Likely also, the 20 inch rims and 255/25 tires help. The ride is a bit on the rough side, but it swoops around corners superbly. I love it!