Anyone else like to drive twisty roads?

C

cbxer55

Active Member
Jan 25, 2020
132
26
38
58
Oklahoma
I've found this car to be marvelous at going around my local favorite twisty road. The other day, a cat was going around it in a 370Z. I was hot on his tail the entire 15 miles, he couldn't shake me. I could tell he was trying. There's really no place to pass if the two vehicles are anywhere near the same powerwise. But I enjoyed hounding his rear bumper. I wonder if the V6 model handles well because the front to rear weight bias isn't bad. It's not a heavy front end beast like my Lightning is. Likely also, the 20 inch rims and 255/25 tires help. The ride is a bit on the rough side, but it swoops around corners superbly. I love it!
 

Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Mar 7, 2019
767
236
53
56
Sarasota Florida
No twisty roads here in Fla. How about burning those tires off on your car. Will it do it ?? Your car looks nice with all its upgrades .
 
