Anyone ever heard of a starter losing ground??

accidentprone86
- Apr 1, 2005
Out of thought with my starter; This defies all my knowledge!
Here is the problem.
My starter will not turn over. The battery has a full charge (12.4v). The solenoid fires just fine when the key is turned. The voltage at the solenoid reads 11.6 volts with the solenoid open. Everything checks out up top but the starter will not turn over. It is a new remanufactured unit, i replaced it two days ago after I had the problem with the old starter.
The voltage on the starter reads 210 mill volts; this is with the negative test probe grounded on the starter. Can the starter somehow lose its ground? It should be grounded through the flywheel housing and the mounting bolts. The motor Is grounded and runs if the car is push started.
If starter has a ground then the only other thing this leads to be the wire between the solenoid and the starter. There are no visible breaks in the insulation and I do not hear it arcing to anything. I tested the voltage at the half waypoint of the wire. It read 11.5 volts with the voltmeter grounded to the battery terminal and the solenoid open.
What do you guys think? This defies all of my knowledge. I don’t see how the starter could lose ground or how a wire just could go bad.
