Anyone ever heard of a starter losing ground??

Ok I have tested everything.

The starter is good, I had auto zone test it and a I jumped it with my battery.

The battery is good, tested at autozone.



Here is the thing.

WITHOUT the wire connected to the starter from the solenoid; With the solenoid open The end of the wire reads 12.1 volts with the ground on the starter mounting bolt. With the solenoid open and WITHOUT the wire connected to the starter the fuel pump does not prime.



But WITH the wire that runs from the solenoid to the starter connected to the starter, Anytime the Solenoid is open I read .2 volts at the end of the wire, the starter will not turn over. Also the fuel pump will prime as long as the solenoid is open. That is WITH the wire connected to the starter.



On the hot side of the solenoid I have the + cable from the battery, charge wire from alt, a green wire for the accessories, and the blue and black wires for the fuel pump. On the out side of the solenoid there is just the starter cable.



Please help me; this makes absolutely no sense to me. The motor will run if the car is push started so it must be grounded. Also the clutch switch works because I can activate the solenoid from inside the car when I turn the key with the clutch in.



PLEASE HELP! This is driving me crazy!