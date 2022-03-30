Anyone Ever Use a 2.70 Pulley on Their Powerdyne?

I tried it once. The G-forces were so insane that my Zippo lighter came flying off the dash and smacked me right in the forehead. It hurt but afterward I could see patterns in numbers. I immediately factored the odds for the lottery and played it winning over $150 million dollars. Once I was rich, I hired a private investigator to see if my wife was cheating on me. She wasn't but I did find out that aliens were abducting her (I told her she wasn't normal). So, I sold all of my videos of the aliens to the government for $200 million dollars. I don't know what I'm going to do with all that money. I was thinking about buying another pulley. :shrug:
 
