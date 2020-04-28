Anyone fit 2 child seats in the back?

So, my plan is to let the kids take rides with me this year, especially since we don't plan any boardwalk trips (somewhere we go often) and Six flags Great adventure (which we live very close to) could likely be a wash too.

It's important for our sanity to keep these two busy and the odds are i'll never get out of the house without the younger one since he already puts his bike helmet on and sits in the car when we aren't even going anywhere.



I have a 3 year old son (33lbs)and a soon to be 5 year old daughter (47lbs)

So likely a booster and a real car seat.



Anyone run 2 of them at the same time?

Safety is more important than price.

I've read there are narrow seats, do they really give enough extra room?