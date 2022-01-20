Engine Anyone have a AFR185 "Enforcer" and Explorer intake combo?

I am planning a mild combo with the Enforcer heads and Explorer intake. Not sure which cam to use but a E303/B303 or Steeda 18/19 seem to be where I'd like to be. Anyone running this combo? It's going into a 2800# car that will be almost 100% street driven. (IRS and hard launches don't mix well.)

Looking for results as far as seat of the pants and possible actual dyno comparisons to E7/stock intake combos.

Also, opinions on the Enforcer heads. I'm sure some people will hate them for no apparent reason. The hardware seems to be the same stuff they put on their more expensive offerings. The only real reason I want to switch to aluminum heads is to save the 70-80 pounds off the front axle. I'd use a set of iron GT40's in a heartbeat, if not for that.
 

