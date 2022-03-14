Hi, I’m looking for someone who knows about these MP gauges. These were already in the car when I purchased it. I’m having an issue with the temp gauge. The sending unit was not changed when they were installed. I have replaced the sending unit but the reading is still off. The gauge has been tested and works correctly. I am trying to find out if there is a specific sending unit that is required for the gauge. I have contacted the company several times but have not been able to speak with anyone. Any help is appreciated thank you