Anyone install their own supercharger?

I’m interested in adding some more power to my 2014 Mustang GT. A supercharger seems like the most obvious route. The car is pretty much stock aside from suspension upgrades and axle backs. I called a shop that has done a little bit of work on the car and they quoted me approximately $10k to do a VMP setup - parts, installation, fluids, and dyno tuning, etc. My brain can’t seem to grasp that prices now are not the same as they were 10-15 years ago so my initial reaction was “ok, that’s a bit more expensive than I was expecting” but the more I think about it, I suppose it makes sense. They said it would be a little bit more to do a pro charger setup and maybe a little bit less to do a Paxton or Vortech setup.



I haven’t completely ruled out buying a kit and paying to have it installed but naturally by brain then goes to the “could I do this myself in my garage” question. My instinctive answer is probably not but I’ve also done things on my Fox that I was convinced I would never be able to do. Even if, in theory I could install a supercharger myself (with the help of a friend), the other big question is how to get it tuned safely.



So it’s a long winded way of asking, have any of you people who are not actually mechanics installed a supercharger yourself, or without the help of a shop? And if so, how did you go about tuning the car? And would you do it again? Lol