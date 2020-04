One of the guys on here did it years back, but chances are you would be able to find a different cradle that would work better(for instance, a Miata is much closer to the 65-66 track width and handles better than a Cobra anyway....and people often swap 8.8" rear ends into them. I am sure there are any number of other cradle donors more suitable). I know the Cobra swap was quite involved and I think he ended up flaring the quarters to get everything to fit....a lot of work for a rather heavy IRS setup.