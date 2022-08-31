Anyone interested in an ASC McLaren?

LILCBRA
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
I come across this car in the Atlanta Craigslist and checked out the site. The bidding is only at ~$3k, it only has ~24k miles, and there's only ~3 hours left. Might be an opportunity for someone....
https://www.guyswithrides.com/2022/05/15/88-asc-mclaren-mustang-auction/
View: https://youtu.be/03aSm1_6d24
View: https://youtu.be/03aSm1_6d24