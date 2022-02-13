So I'm squeezing a 17x10 LMR Pony wheel in the rear with Toyo Proxies R888R in 315/35/17. It's tight, very tight and I'm willing to sacrifice a little bit of inside sidewall rub on turns for the extra rubber, I need it. My old Hoosier DR 275/40/17 hooked for about the first 100 miles then were garbage. They have a tread width of 9.6" and the Toyos are 11.8" tread width.



I'm running Koni Oranges in the rear but was thinking, if I went with Strange adjustable rear shocks and set it on the firmer side, would that eliminate some of the rear end travel up and down over bumps and dips? I'm trying to prevent tire rub from the fender lip. With the Eibach Pro's and Koni Oranges, it seems a little soft in the rear end. Thoughts?