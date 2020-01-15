Anyone know if MAC is still shipping parts

I ordered a MAF flow tube from a vender and they refunded my money and said they have not received a shipment from MAC in 7 months...... Anyone know if MAC is still shipping?



I got a set of 24lb injectors and a C&L MAF off fleabay and the MAF has a red sample tube (for 30lb injectors) and I need a blue sample tube for the 24lbers.... I got online and ordered directly from MAC a week ago and got an automated order received email but have not heard back. Also sent a info request via their website about a month ago and never got a response.



The above notwithstanding, anybody got a blue sample tube they wanna sell. I have searched the net high and low and cannot find one.