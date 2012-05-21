Anyone Know Where To Find Fender Liners?

I've located 1 on ebay in the past year, baffling that 79-93 is seemingly the only generation that does not have a reproduction set made for them.
Yeah we don't carry them for the foxbody, I don't believe anyone is making them. Sorry.Hey....Latemodel Restoration....CJ Pony Parts.....Mustangs Unlimited....American Muscle....are you guys listening!?!
ya no kidding, and being as mine is a 93 i have to have a set out of a 91-93 car because the wheel house opening is different