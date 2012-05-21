Anyone Know Where To Find Fender Liners?

montyd

montyd

Member
Mar 13, 2006
114
3
19
hey guys, i have done searches both on stangnet and everywhere else online and cant seem to turn up any fender liners or splash shields for the front fenders of my 93 lx, anyone know where i can get a new set or a nice used set?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


montyd

montyd

Member
Mar 13, 2006
114
3
19
i have been to all my junk yards around me, not much in the way of fox body stuff thats usable
 
MikeH686

MikeH686

Mine is only two inches though.
5 Year Member
Oct 11, 2011
2,833
1,722
174
29
Waldorf, MD
Oh call uhm whats their name, ughh someone will chime in what their name is its like ALS performance or something they have a ton of foxbodies
 
MFE92

MFE92

5 Year Member
Aug 25, 2010
1,094
373
114
Phoenix
I'm about to throw mine away. They're worn through in spots and I'll never be reinstalling them due to the car's wheel placement. I'd have no idea how to ship them.
 
MFE92

MFE92

5 Year Member
Aug 25, 2010
1,094
373
114
Phoenix
No, he's looking for the foxbody version of these http://www.latemodelrestoration.com/item/LRS-16102CR/94-98-Mustang-RH-Inner-Fender-Splash-Shield

lrs-16102cr_8493.jpg
 
montyd

montyd

Member
Mar 13, 2006
114
3
19
ya no kidding, and being as mine is a 93 i have to have a set out of a 91-93 car because the wheel house opening is different
 
  • Like
Reactions: Mintsick
Gearbanger 101

Gearbanger 101

Straight Outta Locash
Super Mod
Aug 10, 2002
9,457
1,375
234
Ontario, Canada
Mintsick said:
I've located 1 on ebay in the past year, baffling that 79-93 is seemingly the only generation that does not have a reproduction set made for them.
Click to expand...


Hey....Latemodel Restoration....CJ Pony Parts.....Mustangs Unlimited....American Muscle....are you guys listening!?!
 
Mintsick

Mintsick

10 Year Member
Jan 6, 2007
590
38
68
38
West Lafayette, IN
montyd said:
ya no kidding, and being as mine is a 93 i have to have a set out of a 91-93 car because the wheel house opening is different
Click to expand...

Same here, I bet the LH side I did pick up isn't a 91-93...I don't care I will make it work. RH side is the more important one with the airbox opening.
 
montyd

montyd

Member
Mar 13, 2006
114
3
19
i dont care about the air box, my air cleaner is inside my compartment and the holes have been filled, i just want the liners back because my coil and relays are in the fenders and i dont want to get caught in the rain with out them, im afraid it will rain while im on the power tour in two weeks and ill be screwed
 
fiveohwblow

fiveohwblow

Official Member
Jul 21, 2005
2,169
139
135
Me thinks I should make them and sell them to said distributors in this thread. I have an uncle with a VERY large plastics firm in the Midwest

*thinking*
 
Gearbanger 101

Gearbanger 101

Straight Outta Locash
Super Mod
Aug 10, 2002
9,457
1,375
234
Ontario, Canada
Curious....will the later '91-'93 liners fit the '87-'90 cars? Would be a nice upgrade for guys like me who went with wider than stock wheels and tires in the front and don't want to have to run rack limiters on their lowered cars because the edge of their tire rubs on the early liner at full lock?!?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Waz900
Cannot Find Remanufactured Front Calipers
Replies
4
Views
374
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Waz900
Waz900
ThinBlue502
Don’t know where else to vent
Replies
64
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
F
88 Upgrade to 5 Lug/Disc Brake Conversion Confirmation of Plan
Replies
19
Views
810
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
K
paddyrk
Interior and Upholstery Where can I buy rear seats??
Replies
3
Views
599
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Trickflo
  • Poll
1987 LX T-Top worth buying?
Replies
23
Views
943
What is it Worth?!?!?
Everynameiwantedwastaken
E
Top Bottom