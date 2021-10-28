Fox Anyone recommend a subframe connector installer in Mass or Southern NH

Red50Fox

Red50Fox

Active Member
May 6, 2019
131
13
28
64
Massachusetts
Hello all. I'm looking for a recommendation on an installer to Weld in the Max Motorsports full length SFCs I have. I'm located in MA. near Lowell (northern part of the state). I'd like to find a good shop near me or the southern part of N.H (Nashua/Hudson) I'd like to find a shop that has some experience with this type of install.

Please let me know if you have a shop in mind. I'd really like to have this done before I store it away for the winter.

Regards
 

