Another " if I am going to do this,now is the time"......
Everything is out that would have to be removed to do this......
What is in there seems to be in good shape, just concerned that it might have a musty smell after 38 years..
Anyone else done this and were you glad you did??
Everything is out that would have to be removed to do this......
What is in there seems to be in good shape, just concerned that it might have a musty smell after 38 years..
Anyone else done this and were you glad you did??