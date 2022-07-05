Interior and Upholstery Anyone replaced their firewall insulation?

Another " if I am going to do this,now is the time"......
Everything is out that would have to be removed to do this......

What is in there seems to be in good shape, just concerned that it might have a musty smell after 38 years..

Anyone else done this and were you glad you did??
 

Mustang5L5 said:
No.

LMR sells replacement insulation bits it’s spendy. Mine was in good shape so I left it.
What year is your car Mike? Was it ever stored? Really don't want to do it, the work or the money, but again worried about smell......
No evidence of mice or rats in it or in the heater box....
 
