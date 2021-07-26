Anyone running a beefed up TR 3650

J

jws66m

Member
Oct 5, 2018
32
6
18
45
Utah
Has anyone replaced or had their existing TR 3650 rebuilt with one of the beefed up units that are out there. There are a couple of trans shops that rebuild them with better gears, forks, etc... and claim anywhere from 600-1000hp capacity. G Force has one with 1000hp and a couple places use their gear sets.

I have an older mustang but I want a 5 speed that will fit, have an overdrive and have the capacity of 600+hp.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mikestang63
Could not pass this up .. guess the AOD is out
Replies
12
Views
548
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
B
2003 GT power steering/hydroboost line bracket
Replies
0
Views
571
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Bowtierebel
B
CarMichael Angelo
Build Thread 1978 Fairmont: The G monster
Replies
2K
Views
136K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95BlueStallion
95BlueStallion
G
Drivetrain T5 Teardown Question
Replies
18
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Glliw
G
P
Info for 05-09 Mustang GT owners who have experienced total power loss (dead stalls) after 1-2 hours of hwy driving
Replies
1
Views
762
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
racerraj
R
Top Bottom