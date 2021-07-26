Anyone running a beefed up TR 3650

Has anyone replaced or had their existing TR 3650 rebuilt with one of the beefed up units that are out there. There are a couple of trans shops that rebuild them with better gears, forks, etc... and claim anywhere from 600-1000hp capacity. G Force has one with 1000hp and a couple places use their gear sets.



I have an older mustang but I want a 5 speed that will fit, have an overdrive and have the capacity of 600+hp.