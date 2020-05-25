Anyone selling Bassani X pipe?

Itstiller
New Member
-
- May 11, 2020
-
- 3
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 17
Just looking for a bassani x pipe with cats or w/o cats? I'm willing to buy for a reasonable price. Thanks!
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Anyone selling 03 rear cobra bumper?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|Anyone Sell Fabricated Valve Covers To Clear Stud Mount Rockers?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|8
|Anyone Else Make/sell Carpet Other Than Acc?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|20
|Anyone Selling Lowering Springs?
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|0
|B
|Anyone sell notchback quarter windows?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|8
|S
|Anyone selling a Turbo!
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|X
|Anyone selling exhaust parts on the west coast?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|5
|Anyone still sell 01 bullitt springs new?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|8
|S
|Does anyone sell Pro3i Weight jackers anymore?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|1
|anyone still selling the plates for the IAC that got rid of slow dropping rpm's?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|3
|Anyone sell a Mach 1 gauge face?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|4
|Anyone selling?
|SVT Tech Forum
|3
|I'm selling my red 88 merkur XR4Ti, anyone want it?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|5
|Does anyone still sell Fiore stuff?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|7
|Does anyone know of a company near MD or PA that sells these hoods?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|5
|S
|anyone sell their fox on ebay?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|12
|Has anyone seen/used those "Voltage Stabilizers" that a lot of ricers are selling?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|30
|R
|anyone still even sell cobra R w/svo scoop hood?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|3
|J
|82 needs a new tranny. anyone selling?
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|0
|Anyone selling 01-present cobra seats
|SVT Tech Forum
|1
|Does anyone sell new quarter glass for coupes?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|Does anyone know if they sell the plastic door splash guards anymore?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0
|Easy to install Electric Fan? Does anyone sell one with the thermo switch and wiring?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|12
|K
|Anyone selling a nitrous kit?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|anyone have a 20 tooth speedo gear they want to sell me
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|8
|Does anyone sell an electric 64/65 speedometer?
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|5
|9
|anyone got any laser red, paint they would wanna sell?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|4
|R
|Anyone selling 96-98 factory 17" wheels
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|4
|P
|Anyone know where they sell....
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|S
|anyone have one of these to sell
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|Anyone want to sell their black hood?
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|2
|9
|anyone selling 18" black Bullit wheels
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0
|Anyone in OK looking for 17X9" Cobra R's? (I'm not selling anything)
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|4
|8
|Anyone have the smoked headlights they sell on ebay?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|Anyone have a Kirban AFPR that they wanna sell?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|3
|J
|Does anyone have a Dis module laying around they want to sell
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0
|W
|Anyone want to sell a stock grille
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|6
|1
|Does anyone have an aluminum driveshaft that they can sell me?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|4
|Anyone have a Turbo they want to sell?
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|2
|Who sells brake rebuild kits? Anyone have the PBR swap info?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|6
|2003 Cobra shifter Knob?? Anyone Selling??
|SVT Tech Forum
|0
|Mach 1 Anyone looking to sell an '03 or '04 Mach 1?
|Special Production
|8
|B
|Does anyone sell an aftermarket cowl screen for our cars?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|4
|Anyone in tucson, Az have used H-pipe to sell
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|0
|Anyone selling a v6 or gt roller car near AL
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|1
|Does ANYONE sell colored bumper inserts for 96-98 Cobras anymore??
|SVT Tech Forum
|2
|Anyone selling a Front Bumper and/or Hood??
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|3
|Anyone Selling 5.0 Spindles?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|May have to sell it, est. value anyone?
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|16
|B
|Anyone ever sell a car on Ebay?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|1