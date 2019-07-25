Anyone swap a 347 stroker in a 94-95?

S

stangsman

Nov 24, 2003
What should I look out for as far as:
1) hood clearance (I like to keep the stock hood)
2) how to reprogram the computer
3) pitfalls

any other thoughts on your experience.
thanks
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
Mar 2, 2015
Hood clearance depends on intake used.
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
Nov 29, 1999
S.I.NY
347 is still 302 based so 8.2 deck height . Intake height will vary based on intake you use .

You can burn a chip or go with a mega squirt which is plug and play or a aftermarket efi system like Holley which I have .

Pitfall ? Well you arent just building a 347

Remember you need a trans and clutch and flywheel to handle the power

Fuel system ?

Rear end ?

Subframe connectors ? The list goes on
 
S

stangsman

Nov 24, 2003
I'm using a cobra intake takeoff from a '95 cobra. Wondering if the heads will clear the intake?
Rear end has Ford racing 3.73. It does have sub frames welded on. I do need to upgrade clutch and trans and fuel pump. I plan on buying from an engine builder who works solely on 302s What TB size should I use and a what's good reliable Mass Air?
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
Nov 29, 1999
stangsman said:
I'm using a cobra intake takeoff from a '95 cobra. Wondering if the heads will clear the intake?
Rear end has Ford racing 3.73. It does have sub frames welded on. I do need to upgrade clutch and trans and fuel pump. I plan on buying from an engine builder who works solely on 302s What TB size should I use and a what's good reliable Mass Air?
What heads , the heads and cam are going to decide if this thing runs hard or is a dog ? Of course the heads will clear the intake but that intake is a choke point on a 347. I’d have tmoss - either Tom or his son Matt port the lower intake .

I have made 740 Rwhp with a 70mm Accufab throttle body . Don’t even waist money the cheap ones are not worth the hassles or the whistling sound they make . I learned this lesson .

Mass air for me is PRO M only there is no other substitute before I ditched all the Stock ecu stuff .

Need a pump . Walboro 255 would be fine a 340 if you wanted over kill

Injectors 36-42 lbs . You can’t order the meter until you decide on injector size .

Billet steel ford racing flywheel.

Center force dual friction clutch .

If you plan on drag racing it at a minimum you need to go 31 spline axles . If it’s just solely a street csr
It will never hook hard enough to start breaking stuff

Still need headers , mid pipe for the combo
 
Decipha

Decipha

Aug 22, 2007
www.efidynotuning.com
a ported gt40 intake will be fine
a 190 L ph pump is fine
the best maf money can buy is a pmas hpx-e slot maf for your power you can use a stock slot maf from any 05-10 mustang or ford from the junkyard. Put it in an appropriate size housing.
The maf has no relation to the injectors at all unless you dont plan on tuning it.
at least a 30lb injector

heres everything you need to know

 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
7,050
6,759
234
S.I.NY
Reason why I mentioned getting the maf calibrated is because most guys are not tuning on first startup . So atleast having the maf close enough You can check for leaks etc because you can start it up
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
Sep 5, 2001
Whether the ported Cobra intake will be fine or not depends on what your goals are. With good heads and cam, the intake can be very restrictive. For example, a nice setup will push 400 rwhp or more with a 347. With the Cobra it would be a struggle to get there.
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
Nov 29, 1999
FastDriver said:
Whether the ported Cobra intake will be fine or not depends on what your goals are. With good heads and cam, the intake can be very restrictive. For example, a nice setup will push 400 rwhp or more with a 347. With the Cobra it would be a struggle to get there.
I’ve seen Tom and Matt moss get them to flow a decent amount
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
Sep 5, 2001
Right. I'm thinking of John (@89stang1) with a very nicely built cammed, AFR185, 333 stroker, who made 358 rwhp/40xtq and 363 corrected. I believe it was an unported intake. I know Tmoss does great work, but regardless, it's going to be a bottleneck on a nicely built 347. That's all I'm saying. I adore John's Cobra tribute car. It's got a red Cobra theme complete with this beautiful Red Powdercoated (I believe) Cobra intake that looks incredible. I wouldn't have that car any other way. I'm just saying that even ported, it's leaving power on the table. Probably not streetable torque, though.
 
96pushrod

96pushrod

May 15, 2018
stangsman said:
What should I look out for as far as:
1) hood clearance (I like to keep the stock hood)
2) how to reprogram the computer
3) pitfalls

any other thoughts on your experience.
thanks
I put a healthy 347 in my 95, and also into a 96 and didn’t have any issues. It’s the exact same size engine that was there before, just with more cubes.

A sn95, long as it’s not a vert won’t need subframe connectors or anything like that. A little rear gear, and a good transmission are the important upgrades.

255lph fuel pump and injectors is a must. The rest of the stock fuel system is adequate.

Cobra/explorer/gt40 intake can be ported. I run a box r on mine, you won’t miss the slight low end loss. I’d trade some low end grunt for higher rpm fun, it’s not like I’m pulling a trailer. The biggest drawback for the box is the hood clearance, a cowl is almost mandatory.

Don’t forget your exhaust too! Once you go 347, go ahead and step up to 1 3/4 primaries, 3in collectors are great too.

Get quarterhorse and binary editor. Best was to tune a stock sn95 computer.
 
S

stangsman

Nov 24, 2003
The project has been moving along. But slowed with the holidays and shorter daylights. The engine is out of the car and the crate motor has arrived. Swapped the brackets, rebuilt the T-5. I'll have more details as it's coming all together.
What's the biggest tires I can put in the front and rears without hacking, removing shocks, or rolling the fenders and no binding issues on 17in wheels?
 
96pushrod

96pushrod

May 15, 2018
I ran a 245 or 275 in the front, I can’t quite remember. For the back you can fit a 315mm back there with simply removing the quad shock - which are pointless anyways, if you have decent control arms.

If you don’t pull the quad shock a 275 would fit.

Might as well go big.
 
