Anyone swap a 347 stroker in a 94-95?

stangsman said: I'm using a cobra intake takeoff from a '95 cobra. Wondering if the heads will clear the intake?

Rear end has Ford racing 3.73. It does have sub frames welded on. I do need to upgrade clutch and trans and fuel pump. I plan on buying from an engine builder who works solely on 302s What TB size should I use and a what's good reliable Mass Air? Click to expand...

What heads , the heads and cam are going to decide if this thing runs hard or is a dog ? Of course the heads will clear the intake but that intake is a choke point on a 347. I’d have tmoss - either Tom or his son Matt port the lower intake .I have made 740 Rwhp with a 70mm Accufab throttle body . Don’t even waist money the cheap ones are not worth the hassles or the whistling sound they make . I learned this lesson .Mass air for me is PRO M only there is no other substitute before I ditched all the Stock ecu stuff .Need a pump . Walboro 255 would be fine a 340 if you wanted over killInjectors 36-42 lbs . You can’t order the meter until you decide on injector size .Billet steel ford racing flywheel.Center force dual friction clutch .If you plan on drag racing it at a minimum you need to go 31 spline axles . If it’s just solely a street csrIt will never hook hard enough to start breaking stuffStill need headers , mid pipe for the combo