Anyone using a quickjack jacking system ?

Not using it, so I can't review it...however...consider for a second...Quickjack costs $1500 and lifts your car maybe a couple feet. Why would you buy that when you can get a 2 post lift for $1700 or a 4 post lift for $2000? Either of which give you much better lift.
 
LOL, the answer to that is because it's my wifes garage ! Yeah, we got married 2 years ago and I moved into her place. 5 stalls and every square inch epoxy coat floors. More like a dining room than a garage. I don't want to drill holes in the floor.
 
