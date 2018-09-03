Anyone with Edelbrock E-Force Supercharger going through alternators every few months?

Thanks Bondsquad73 for posting!



For my original one that died, my indicator was failure to charge, there was no noise indicating the failure. For the powermaster alternator, there was the sound of small bearings grinding out which makes a high pitch whine that I guess could sound like an electrical whine. To test, a friend relaxed the belt and spinning the alternator pulley by hand revealed grinding like shaking rocks in a sack. Sure enough, when removed, free spinning the alternator pulley revealed clear failed bearings.



Called Powermaster and spoke with "John in Returns" and he shipped me a new alternator free of charge after I shipped the failed one back. Powermaster fairly is not going to replace it a 2nd time as the Eforce pulley is significantly SMALLER than the stock pulley. By John's and my measurements, it revs the alternator well beyond 17k RPM and the stock alternator is spec'd at 16k RPM max. John said the returned failed alternator was overspun enough to trash the entire internals of this alternator.



A call to Edelbrock informed me I do indeed have the right pulley for my car and have no other replacement size that would bring the alternator down to 16k max. They said they are not aware of any shortening of alternator life due to their smaller pulley size over-reving the alternator.



Since the Eforce pulley has a custom distance to get the belt lined up properly with the alternator flipped around 180 degrees, we're likely stuck replacing over-rev'd alternators far sooner