Anyone with Edelbrock E-Force Supercharger going through alternators every few months?

Troublesome_Hobby
Member
-
- Sep 3, 2018
-
- 12
-
- 3
-
- 13
-
- 49
My original 2008 Mustang stock alternator died around Jan 2018, about 1 year installing the Edelbrock E-Force supercharger. Didn't think much of it considering it's 10 years old this year.
Anyway I replaced it with a nice Powermaster upgrade, and it has died. Powermaster has been great about replacement. They said the internals were trashed, fan blades even bent and the only thing salvagable is the housing. Powermaster says the alternator is good up to 16,000 RPM then it's overspun and that would cause this kind of damage.
The thing is I drive this car very little, like 1500 miles a year. So I've finished off the stock alternator but also a brand new Powermaster 200 Amp alternator in the equivalent of less than 3,000 miles?
I have the original stock crank pulley, and am using the Edelbrock alternator pulley that comes with the supercharger kit and honors original powertrain warranty. The stock pulley is 2 6/16" and the Edelbrock is 2 1/4" diameter.
Anyway I replaced it with a nice Powermaster upgrade, and it has died. Powermaster has been great about replacement. They said the internals were trashed, fan blades even bent and the only thing salvagable is the housing. Powermaster says the alternator is good up to 16,000 RPM then it's overspun and that would cause this kind of damage.
The thing is I drive this car very little, like 1500 miles a year. So I've finished off the stock alternator but also a brand new Powermaster 200 Amp alternator in the equivalent of less than 3,000 miles?
I have the original stock crank pulley, and am using the Edelbrock alternator pulley that comes with the supercharger kit and honors original powertrain warranty. The stock pulley is 2 6/16" and the Edelbrock is 2 1/4" diameter.