Looking for help - problem with AOD



I have swapped c4 for AOD in my 66 mustang....here is the issue. I have no 1st gear when in "D" or "OD", always starts in 2nd. Everything else works. I have 1st when i put shifter in "1", if i bump the shifter to "D" it upshift immediately to 2nd without pressing the gas pedal. Anyone has any ideas to solve that problem?