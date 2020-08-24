Drivetrain Aod from hell!

8

87slow.0

New Member
Aug 24, 2020
2
0
1
39
Indiana
Hello all. New to the forum. I just recently picked up another fox after 15 years of regretting letting the others go. This is far from my first but is the first aod car. On the drive home I realized it was skipping 2nd gear all together. I should have noticed before but while taking it easy it's hardly noticeable with the 4:10 gears. I did however try the ol aod shuffle and second gear is there that way it just wont shift into 2nd in drive or od. So I know second gear isn't gone it's just skipping it for some reason. Anyway I take it in as I have no knowledge of these transmissions and have heard they are very touchy when it comes to the tv cable adjustment and I didn't feel comfortable winging it myself. The tech at the shop says it's a long procedure and seems to dodging setting it. Last week he called and said it appears the trans is rebuilt and looks good and he thinks it's the valve body so I ordered a performance automatic street/strip valve body and dropped it off at shop this morning. Now he tells me i have 2nd but od is neutraling out. He says it shifts fine 1-2-3 but no od. I asked about tv pressure and he keeps dodging it and says he will get to it in about a week. So I guess what I'm asking is could it just be that the tv pressure is off and to blame for the whole problem? It shifted fine b4 just missed 2nd now hes saying it's just not grabbing in od.. getting very. Frustrated and dont know if I should just pick up my car and try it myself or wait but it sounds lime hes been driving it to mess with it but still has yet to set line pressure. Just worried he is gonna smoke my trans b44 he figures it out.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Aod transmission questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
9 AOD to T56 swap - looking for a good shop to do it...any recommendations? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
ClevelandTim Drivetrain AOD TV Factory Cable Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
L Holley carburetors and AOD transmission. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
F Exhaust off road x-pipe with AOD? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
S I'm the New Guy!!! 1993 5.0 HO w/AOD Trans. in a '35 Ford panel truck Fox Engine Swaparoo 25
P AOD problem anyone with experience? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
B Engine Codes 81, 82, 85 and 41 - Where to start. 5.0HO/AOD transplanted into '67 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
foxbodybill89 Drivetrain AOD upshift while decelerating Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
5 Drivetrain AOD Tv cable plastic tab Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
T Aod transmission issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
T Aod shifter linkage 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
T Help Choosing a Torque Converter Aod 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
T Drivetrain Is it worth it to rebuild an aod transmission or get something else? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
A Holding AOD in gear - responsibly 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
DarthStang2003 AOD upgrade! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
I 1988 Mustang possible transmission shuddle? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
beyondEOD 94-95 Mustang 5.0 AODE MS3 Gold Box w/ Microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 62
beyondEOD 94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
marcelo Fox Torque converter for AOD trans 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
mac_55 A9L 87 sd aod 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
J 97 explorer 5.0 & AOD trans into 65 mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 11
C TV Pressure low on AOD 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
A Aod 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
MrPerfect2 Will steeper gears put more stress on AOD and a stock 5.0 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 34
M AOD Transmission in 1972 Mach 1 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
92LX50 Drivetrain Need knowledgeable AOD help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
P AOD 1-2 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
T Aode/4r70w 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Red50Fox Fox Oem shifter for AOD trans 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
5.0specialist Drivetrain 91' Mustang AOD Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
F Drivetrain AOD to T5: random codes/issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
G Another NSG thread 93/AOD with a C4 NSS Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
3 Aod transmission compatibility 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S Electrical wiring diagram for neutral safety switch/backup lights on a 1991 5.0/aod Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
4 Drivetrain AOD trans help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
C WTB/Trade 302 and AOD near St Louis Other Classifieds 0
1970machwon Engine Injector choice questions- 1987 fox 5.0 AOD Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 32
markinms AOD 2->3 shift point to soon. How to fix? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Red50Fox Drivetrain AOD quick connect / disconnect fittings Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
masonjar Drivetrain What AOD do I have? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
Mexidankus Drivetrain AOD valve body on 4R70W SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
A Drivetrain Overdrive for my AOD only works sometimes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T Should I change the fluid in my 1990 AOD? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
B Drivetrain Groaning/low pitched grind noise on downshift AOD Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
nelzfoxes Drivetrain Need a replacement for AODE... 4R70W? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
K Drivetrain AOD intermediate clutch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
02 281 GT In need of an AOD governor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
B Drivetrain AOD Transmission rebuild questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Lovejoy For Sale AOD PARTS Drivetrain Parts 1
Similar threads
Aod
Top Bottom