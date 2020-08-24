Hello all. New to the forum. I just recently picked up another fox after 15 years of regretting letting the others go. This is far from my first but is the first aod car. On the drive home I realized it was skipping 2nd gear all together. I should have noticed before but while taking it easy it's hardly noticeable with the 4:10 gears. I did however try the ol aod shuffle and second gear is there that way it just wont shift into 2nd in drive or od. So I know second gear isn't gone it's just skipping it for some reason. Anyway I take it in as I have no knowledge of these transmissions and have heard they are very touchy when it comes to the tv cable adjustment and I didn't feel comfortable winging it myself. The tech at the shop says it's a long procedure and seems to dodging setting it. Last week he called and said it appears the trans is rebuilt and looks good and he thinks it's the valve body so I ordered a performance automatic street/strip valve body and dropped it off at shop this morning. Now he tells me i have 2nd but od is neutraling out. He says it shifts fine 1-2-3 but no od. I asked about tv pressure and he keeps dodging it and says he will get to it in about a week. So I guess what I'm asking is could it just be that the tv pressure is off and to blame for the whole problem? It shifted fine b4 just missed 2nd now hes saying it's just not grabbing in od.. getting very. Frustrated and dont know if I should just pick up my car and try it myself or wait but it sounds lime hes been driving it to mess with it but still has yet to set line pressure. Just worried he is gonna smoke my trans b44 he figures it out.