Drivetrain AOD Front Pump Seal Replacement Advice

markinms

markinms

Member
Mar 1, 2018
72
9
18
66
Columbus MS
87 BII, 5.0L, AOD.

I recently pulled the engine when I upgraded the heads. While removing the engine, a small amount of trans fluid leaked when the torque converter came forward while remaining attached to the flexplate. Leaking stopped when I repositioned the torque converter.

Today, while reinstalling the engine, I again lost some trans fluid when the flexplate pushed up against the torque converter.

Since all was fine prior to removing the engine, I'm thinking I may have damaged the AOD's front pump/torque converter seal.

My questions are this: would it be possible to replace the front pump seal with the trans still in the vehicle? Would it be possible to replace the seal with the front pump still installed or would it be best to remove the front pump first? Finally, would it just be best to remove the transmission and do all work off the vehicle?

As always, I appreciate any help or feedback you can offer.

Mark
 

  • Sponsors(?)


HemiRick

HemiRick

Active Member
Jun 28, 2020
415
134
53
57
Memphis TN
Its entirely possible to replace the front seal w the trans in the car, remove the torque converter, and then use a seal puller to remove old seal and then carefully pound in new seal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
351w mated to an AOD trans Which flexplate to use?
Replies
3
Views
220
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
black66fastback
B
I
1988 Mustang possible transmission shuddle?
Replies
4
Views
595
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Its_alex
I
Motorsport71
Fuel Trouble Diagnosing Hesitation from Timing OR Fuel Problem
Replies
3
Views
519
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Motorsport71
Motorsport71
V
Engine 1990 GT Manual Transmission - Oil Leak and Water plug
Replies
8
Views
614
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vix
V
jglass3
Drivetrain Help with Check Engine Light after Transmission Swap - 1990 Mustang LX 5.0
Replies
121
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jglass3
jglass3
Top Bottom