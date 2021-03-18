So my 1985 Mustang has the factory AOD with a 2400 stall converter and I put 3:73 gears in the back. When I purchased the car 3rd and 4th gear were out of it. I had a tranny shop do a complete overhaul including a shift kit that shifts hard enough to break the rear tires loose on the 1 - 2 shift during a hard acceleration. So here's my question. When It does a 4 - 3 downshift on its own (like passing other cars) it revs up a bit and slams into 3rd. I've done some research and some people say that is just the nature of the beast. You need to shift to 3rd manually (drive from OD) and wait the couple seconds for it engage into 3rd before passing. But I can pull it from OD to 1 (which puts it into second) and it shifts quick without the rev and slam. I know the 4 - 3 shift can snap a shaft which is probably why it didn't have 3rd and 4th in the first place. Is this actually normal? I mean all up shifts are awesome. Except for the 4 - 3 downshift all other downshifts are great. The tranny guy says its normal for that transmission but I really want to hear it from you guys. Any input would be great.



Thanks for looking,

Motorsport71