Have some parts left over from my t5 swap. Came out of a 89 lx 5.0. 74k miles. Will ship most of them at buyers expense.
Flexplate-30
Shifter-50
Pedal assembly-50
Cables-30 each of both for 50
Exhaust hanger-25
Driveshaft-30
Trans lines-30
Inspection plates-25 each of both for 40
May be forgetting some things ask for avalibilty
Located in Charleston IL 61920
Flexplate-30
Shifter-50
Pedal assembly-50
Cables-30 each of both for 50
Exhaust hanger-25
Driveshaft-30
Trans lines-30
Inspection plates-25 each of both for 40
May be forgetting some things ask for avalibilty
Located in Charleston IL 61920
Attachments
-
471.8 KB Views: 91
-
434.5 KB Views: 108
-
448.3 KB Views: 85
-
389.5 KB Views: 89
-
532.4 KB Views: 125