Have some parts left over from my t5 swap. Came out of a 89 lx 5.0. 74k miles. Will ship most of them at buyers expense.

Flexplate-30

Shifter-50

Pedal assembly-50

Cables-30 each of both for 50

Exhaust hanger-25

Driveshaft-30

Trans lines-30

Inspection plates-25 each of both for 40

May be forgetting some things ask for avalibilty

Located in Charleston IL 61920