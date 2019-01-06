For Sale AOD PARTS

Lovejoy

Lovejoy

Jerking And Popping
Jan 3, 2016
94
7
28
26
Illinois
Have some parts left over from my t5 swap. Came out of a 89 lx 5.0. 74k miles. Will ship most of them at buyers expense.
Flexplate-30
Shifter-50
Pedal assembly-50
Cables-30 each of both for 50
Exhaust hanger-25
Driveshaft-30
Trans lines-30
Inspection plates-25 each of both for 40
May be forgetting some things ask for avalibilty
Located in Charleston IL 61920
 

Attachments

