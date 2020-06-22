AOD problem anyone with experience?

Is that normal for the outer shaft to move that much?
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRB2UUmYNbQ
I have AOD 89 casting with vibration problem in 3rd gear around 1800rpms (32mph or more), it goes away instantly when transmission goes in OD(4th).
What i tried so far:
- Balancing driveshaft
- new TC
- New tailshaft bushing
- I have correct flexplate 28oz (its 289 engine)