AOD problem anyone with experience?

pdiddy1

Jun 24, 2019
Is that normal for the outer shaft to move that much?
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRB2UUmYNbQ

I have AOD 89 casting with vibration problem in 3rd gear around 1800rpms (32mph or more), it goes away instantly when transmission goes in OD(4th).

What i tried so far:
  • Balancing driveshaft
  • new TC
  • New tailshaft bushing
  • I have correct flexplate 28oz (its 289 engine)
 

LX Dave

LX Dave

Jul 2, 2017
I've seen them with just a little bit of play but never that much. Looks like it's time to tear into it.
 
