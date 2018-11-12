AOD to T5 swap starter grinding

Guys, we did the AOD to T5 swap on my son's Mustang. Once we got everything bolted up and wires connected I tried to start it. Everything seems to work as it should except the starter. It sounds like it's not engaging fully with the flywheel. It will start the car, and once it starts there is no issues or noises. The starter is the one that was on the car. The flywheel is a new Ford Racing 157 tooth, the index plate is new from LMR. I've searched the internet and this subject is one that has a lot of mixed opinions. Some say the starters are the same, some swear they're different. Anyone want to weigh in on this problem ? I'm all ears.



Bossed