Hey all! I'm looking for a reputable shop that can do an AOD to T56 tranny swap in my foxbody 5.0. Something in the southeastern U.S. I don't mind driving a bit if it's worth it. Any of you had any luck with a shop that can do this swap? I got screwed by another shop who said they could but ultimately could not do the job. I want the tranny done, so I can putt around before I jump into the suspension, brakes, and engine (it's stock right now). Thanks for the recommendations!