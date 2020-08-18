Aod transmission questions

A

Ajstone0415

New Member
Aug 18, 2020
1
0
1
27
ohio
so have a 5.0l with aod transmission. Had over drive go out go figure ha. Rebuilt trans and rebuilt valve body so everything moves nice and free. Installed and test drove to have it not coming out of first gear, while also making an abnormal chain like rattling/rotational noise coming from firewall area. Almost certain tourque coverter is trashed. So my question is since I have a 2 piece input shaft can I just install a non lockup TC without replacing the shaft. Also does that mean I need a non radiator cooler for it and just to drive it in 3rd around town and D on highway. Any thoughts would be appreciated
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Drivetrain AOD Transmission rebuild questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
91convertible 92 5.0 LX Convertible Transmission AOD question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
1bad89lx AOD Transmission Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
L Holley carburetors and AOD transmission. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
T Aod transmission issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
T Drivetrain Is it worth it to rebuild an aod transmission or get something else? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
A Holding AOD in gear - responsibly 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
I 1988 Mustang possible transmission shuddle? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
M AOD Transmission in 1972 Mach 1 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
3 Aod transmission compatibility 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Mexidankus Drivetrain AOD valve body on 4R70W SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
scaraj Drivetrain 91 - AOD Transmission Cooler Lines Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
B Drivetrain Aod Transmission Noise When Putting Into Drive Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Dustin@LMR Fox Aod To T5 Transmission Swap Part 2 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Dustin@LMR Fox Aod To T5 Transmission Swap Part 1 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
5.0specialist Drivetrain Weird Aod Transmission Sound Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
9 Drivetrain Ford Aod Transmission Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
A Help>transmission Leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
M Aode Transmission Swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
gnx547 91 Gt With Aod Transmission 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Michael West Rebuilding An Aod Transmission? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Reynaldo rivera Aod Transmission Difference 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
JordanB21 Drivetrain Aod(e) Transmission-should I Do Myself? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
Midnight6589 Aod Transmission Failure Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
TurboDude Expired Rebuilt Aod Transmission Other Classifieds 0
giddyup306 AOD Street/ Strip Transmission For Sale Other Classifieds 0
95Vert383AOD Need AOD Transmission Shop RI/MA 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
F 95 Aode transmission in my 99 3.8 v6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
8 is my AOD transmission shot?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R AOD swap parts inc. transmission Drivetrain Parts 1
smitty1991 Monster Transmission AOD major problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
281CI96Coupe FS: BUILT FORD MUSTANG AODE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Drivetrain Parts 0
M 1996 MUSTANG 3.8 ENGINE AND AODE TRANSMISSION Drivetrain Parts 0
M Expired 94-98 MUSTANG 3.8 AODE TRANSMISSION Drivetrain Parts 1
8 AOD Transmission Problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Lentech Street Fighter AOD transmission with 3000 stall converter - cheap!!! Drivetrain Parts 6
I aode transmission 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
R Aod-e transmission drain plug kit, anyone ever install one ? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
Efifty AOD Transmission help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
calpolymustang Transmission yolks: difference between C4 and AOD? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
R AODE transmission oil, is it clean? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
F AOD transmission Thread size???? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
R what parts excatly do i need for a aod transmission swap to a standard Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
N Transmission aod and tko Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M AOD transmission Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R What type of transmission cooler (AODE) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
MrStang123 AOD transmission anatomy 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
5.0_Junkie AOD Transmission Oil Cooler Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
boss_302 302 HO 1994 modular AODE transmission Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
Igofaster13 AOD Transmission TR or MLPS Sensor - help - 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
Similar threads
Top Bottom