Aod transmission questions

so have a 5.0l with aod transmission. Had over drive go out go figure ha. Rebuilt trans and rebuilt valve body so everything moves nice and free. Installed and test drove to have it not coming out of first gear, while also making an abnormal chain like rattling/rotational noise coming from firewall area. Almost certain tourque coverter is trashed. So my question is since I have a 2 piece input shaft can I just install a non lockup TC without replacing the shaft. Also does that mean I need a non radiator cooler for it and just to drive it in 3rd around town and D on highway. Any thoughts would be appreciated