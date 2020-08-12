Hi Guys,In 1997 I swapped out my EFI 5.0 for a carbed 351W. I was in the process of replacing some leaking seals on my AOD recently and broke a tab on my TV cable. It was a Ford part, and I think the tech guy at ford suggested I use a truck of van TV cable when I did the swap initially. I'm trying to replace this cable but have no idea of the part number. Any Idea on locating it so I can get the exact same part? Is it a truck part or the original '86 TV cable? I don't want to screw around with an aftermarket part BC the Ford cable worked with both style carbs I've used and is truly a 'plug and play' part.