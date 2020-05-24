Drivetrain AOD upshift while decelerating

foxbodybill89

foxbodybill89

Member
Jan 19, 2020
6
1
13
31
Sioux Falls, SD
For a few years now my 89 has had an annoying tendency, when slowing down to come to a stoplight, etc. it will shift down to first but while continuing to brake to a full stop it will suddenly shift back up to 2nd then down to first again at about 15-20 mph. I've readjusted the TV cable with no change, it does kick down well and otherwise behave during normal driving. It does seem to do this since I had put a new BBK throttle body on a few years ago, but idle and everything else are adjusted correctly that I can tell. I had found an issue with bad idle caused by the BBK TPS so I put a new Motorcraft one on which fixed a lot, but not this. Also has a newer Motorcraft IAC and all intake-related sensors when I swapped in the Explorer intake. I don't see anything for this specific symptom in the shop manual so hoping someone has some troubleshooting tips.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
9 AODE with delayed 1-2 upshift 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
jaymac AOD won't upshift!! Can anyone help? --> Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
D AOD Upshift Regional Forums and Event Information 11
5 Drivetrain AOD Tv cable plastic tab Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
T Aod transmission issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
T Aod shifter linkage 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
T Help Choosing a Torque Converter Aod 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
T Drivetrain Is it worth it to rebuild an aod transmission or get something else? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
A Holding AOD in gear - responsibly 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
DarthStang2003 AOD upgrade! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
I 1988 Mustang possible transmission shuddle? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
beyondEOD 94-95 Mustang 5.0 AODE MS3 Gold Box w/ Microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 62
beyondEOD 94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
marcelo Fox Torque converter for AOD trans 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
mac_55 A9L 87 sd aod 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
J 97 explorer 5.0 & AOD trans into 65 mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
C TV Pressure low on AOD 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
A Aod 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
MrPerfect2 Will steeper gears put more stress on AOD and a stock 5.0 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 34
M AOD Transmission in 1972 Mach 1 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
92LX50 Drivetrain Need knowledgeable AOD help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
P AOD 1-2 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
T Aode/4r70w 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Red50Fox Fox Oem shifter for AOD trans 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
5.0specialist Drivetrain 91' Mustang AOD Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
F Drivetrain AOD to T5: random codes/issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
G Another NSG thread 93/AOD with a C4 NSS Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
3 Aod transmission compatibility 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S Electrical wiring diagram for neutral safety switch/backup lights on a 1991 5.0/aod Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
4 Drivetrain AOD trans help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
C WTB/Trade 302 and AOD near St Louis Other Classifieds 0
1970machwon Engine Injector choice questions- 1987 fox 5.0 AOD Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 32
markinms AOD 2->3 shift point to soon. How to fix? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Red50Fox Drivetrain AOD quick connect / disconnect fittings Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
masonjar Drivetrain What AOD do I have? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
Mexidankus Drivetrain AOD valve body on 4R70W SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
A Drivetrain Overdrive for my AOD only works sometimes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T Should I change the fluid in my 1990 AOD? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
B Drivetrain Groaning/low pitched grind noise on downshift AOD Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
nelzfoxes Drivetrain Need a replacement for AODE... 4R70W? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
K Drivetrain AOD intermediate clutch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
02 281 GT In need of an AOD governor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
B Drivetrain AOD Transmission rebuild questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Lovejoy For Sale AOD PARTS Drivetrain Parts 1
F Engine 1988 - aftermarket cylinder head vs AOD and injector Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
1970machwon Engine 1987 5.0 AOD hatchback, weird cylinder heads/ spark plugs question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
The Green GT Will an AODE from a 5.0 fit a 3.6? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
G Using 7:5 rear / stock AOD with HO motor on '88 Tbird ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
P 67 AOD help The Welcome Wagon 0
9 Drivetrain 1991 lx 5.0 aod trans issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Aod
Top Bottom