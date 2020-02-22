Aod

Feb 22, 2020
I was told I could tie my tv arm open on the transmission and not use a tv cable as long as it doesn't exceed 30 to 35 psi at the tv port with a gauge attached it's a 87 mustang
 
If the car in question is a 1997 Mustang (V6 or V8?) , it will not have a tv cable/kick down etc . It does not even have an aod. Unless it was swapped in there.
Should have a 4R70W- which uses a MLPS - manual lever position switch
Edit: since you’ve updated your original post with the correct year,feel free to ignore this post lol
