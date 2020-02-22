Apologizing ahead of time... smog pump question

titanium1990

titanium1990

Member
Jan 9, 2020
19
5
13
38
illinois
Ive spent a few hours searching and have found many answers.... im confused and lost. Bought a new off road x pipe that doesnt have the smog inlet tube. I dont need to worry about emissions and i wont have any cats. Can i just get a shorter belt to bypass the smog pump? Can i just plug the hose under the car by the current h pipe? I dont care about hp gain, i dont care about deleting the smog pump to gain more room in the engine compartment. I do care about the cel light coming on and the car running like crap. Thanks!!!
 

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
1,567
1,777
174
Mililani, Hawaii
You don't need to plug the hose under the car. If it pumps air into nothing (as in leaving the tube unhooked and pumping from the open tube into nothing) it won't matter. You also could run a smaller belt and bypass the pump. Neither of those two options will make your car run any different or cause a check engine light.
 
