Apologizing ahead of time... smog pump question

Ive spent a few hours searching and have found many answers.... im confused and lost. Bought a new off road x pipe that doesnt have the smog inlet tube. I dont need to worry about emissions and i wont have any cats. Can i just get a shorter belt to bypass the smog pump? Can i just plug the hose under the car by the current h pipe? I dont care about hp gain, i dont care about deleting the smog pump to gain more room in the engine compartment. I do care about the cel light coming on and the car running like crap. Thanks!!!