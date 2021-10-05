Are 30LB injectors good for 300-350WHP?

S

Stangg338

New Member
Dec 17, 2019
20
0
1
27
Utah
So I have an 01 Mustang GT basically full bolt on & cams @ 280RWHP. Stock injectors and stock fuel pump, stock maf. I plan on getting a Wahlbro 255 fuel pump but not too sure what size injectors I should get since I know I'm going with a 75 shot of nitrous one day so 350-360RWHP would be my limit but I'd be driving on the street N/A @ 280RWHP most of the times anyway so I'm just curious to know, would 24 lb injectors be good for my application or would 30lb injectors be ideal? I'm still running stock 19 lb injectors with 100K miles so yeah it's about that time. YES, I will be getting a tune so I'd assume I can getaway with staying with stock maf since tune will compensate for it?
 

